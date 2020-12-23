close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Punjab Assembly slates Indian attack on UN mission vehicle

December 23, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Indian attack on the vehicle of UN mission in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The resolution was moved by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar which was unanimously passed by the House. The resolution demanded UN to take notice of the incident as well as unprovoked firing by India across the LoC.

