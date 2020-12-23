Punjab Assembly slates Indian attack on UN mission vehicle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Indian attack on the vehicle of UN mission in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The resolution was moved by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar which was unanimously passed by the House. The resolution demanded UN to take notice of the incident as well as unprovoked firing by India across the LoC.