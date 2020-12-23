Drone regulatory authority on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday decided to set up a drone regulatory authority to make use of drones technology. To this effect, a high-level briefing was given by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to Prime Minister Imran Khan for formulation of drone policy. Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on the peaceful and research-oriented drone technology for use in various fields. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that drone technology was very useful for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order. Instructions were given to form a committee to set up legislative and regulatory authority in this regard. The committee will submit draft ‘Drone Regulatory Authority Act’ to the Prime Minister within a month.