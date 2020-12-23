Dozens to attempt first winter ascent of deadly K2

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of climbers are assembling in Pakistan for a perilous attempt at what has been called one of mountaineering's last great prizes – a winter ascent of the world's second highest peak.

According to a report published in ‘The Telegraph’, around 55 climbers in rival teams are reported to be preparing to climb K2 and take on a mountain notorious for the numbers of climbers to have died on its slopes. The 8,611m mountain straddling the Pakistan and China border is the only one of the world's 14 peaks measuring more than 8,000m not to have been scaled in winter. Some 86 climbers are reported to have died on the mountain, which roughly equates to one death in every four successful attempts. Only a handful of winter attempts have been tried in the past, when the conditions are pitiless. Winds can reach up to 120mph and temperatures can fall to -50C. The pitiless seasonal conditions and the sheer number of hopefuls have raised concerns of congestion and possible fatal accidents on the mountain during this year's attempts.