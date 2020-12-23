Pakistani rights activist found dead in Toronto

TORONTO: The body of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist, 37, has been found in Toronto, Canada, where she had been living for five years in exile. Toronto police issued an appeal after she went missing on Sunday and later confirmed that her body had been found. Police said there were "not believed to be any suspicious circumstances". She was listed by the BBC in its 100 most inspirational and influential women of 2016 for her work in human rights. The organisation for which she had been working has announced 40 days of mourning. An international HR body demanded an independent probe into the incident. Following the media reports claiming the death of Pakistani national Karima Baloch in Toronto late Monday evening, the Pakistan High Commission in Canada approached the Canadian government to know the cause of her death. An official response in this regard is still awaited. It said: "Though some media reports quoting the Toronto police have claimed that the death is being treated as 'non criminal' at this stage. We express condolences with the family of the deceased."