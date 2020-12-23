PMA observes strike against PSF

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and paramedics on Tuesday observed a strike and took out protest rallies against members of the People’s Students Federation (PSF), who allegedly tortured the civil surgeon of the Civil Hospital, Khairpur. The PMA representatives and others said even after 24 hours of the incident, the Khairpur Police had failed to arrest the accused, nominated in the FIR. They said on Monday, seven activists of PSF, a PPP’s student wing, Sajjid Khuso, Jabbir Ali, Khalid Hussain, Rashid Bhatti, Badal Ghaho, Junior Iqbal Heesbani and others attacked office of the civil surgeon and tortured Dr Kaleemullah Memon, when he refused to give them extortion. They said the PMA and paramedics are determined to continue strike till the arrest of nominated accused. Meanwhile, Memon blamed the PSF activists demanded extortion, and when he refused, they attacked him and snatched his personal wallet.