Mujtaba, Marghub front-runners for PML-N Lahore headship

LAHORE: Amongst the few prominent choices the PML-N has for the slot of president Lahore, the names of two party stalwarts Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Mian Marghub Ahmed are slightly ahead of others for this important organisational office.

The slot of the PML-N Lahore president is lying vacant these days after former president Pervaiz Malik quit over health reasons. Different names comprising the old guards of the PML-N including those who sided with the party in its turbulent phase between 2000 and 2008 (Musharraf era) are doing rounds in the party cadres that include Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Mian Marghub Ahmed, Rana Mashhood, Saiful Mulook Khokhar, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Waheed Alam Khan and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Sources said an atmosphere of bitterness exists in the PMLN as some senior leaders including those facing NAB cases are reluctant to take the responsibility of leading the party in Lahore at a time when challenges are likely to multiply for the leadership in the coming days, especially under the rival PTI government. The sources said Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz had also been given the choice to nominate the Lahore president, though the final decision will be taken after receiving nod from Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N traditionally picks the Lahore president from two clans Arain or Kashmiris. Currently, two figures, both from the Arain clan Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Mian Marghub Ahmed are prominent as would be president for Lahore. Mian Marghub has served as president PML-N Lahore at one of the most critical phases the party ever had that was Musharraf era. He was also Lahore president when Nawaz Sharif made an attempt to return to Pakistan on September 10, 2007 and later when he returned to Pakistan on November 25, 2007. He was rewarded for his loyalty to the party when Nawaz Sharif pitched from NA-121 instead of Pervaiz Malik in the 2008 general elections which he won. Pervaiz Malik, however, returned to the NA in the by-polls in 2010.

Mian Marghub got elected as an MPA in the by-polls in 2013. Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, who is also a confidant of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, belongs to the famous Arain family of Lahore. He is the son of former Lord Mayor of Lahore Mian Shujaur Rehman and has been active in Lahore politics for over two decades now. He was elected as a councillor in 1998 and later as Naib Nazim, Ravi Town, in the 2001 LG polls. He was elected as an MPA in the 2002 general elections. In the 2008 polls, he was made Education minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He also won the 2013 and 2018 elections as an MPA. Being an old guard of the PML-N and a confidant of Hamza Shahbaz, his name is very much dubbed as future president of the PML-N Lahore.

Besides, the names of Rana Mashhood and Khwaja Salman Rafique stand prominent for the slot which is related to the base camp of the party, i.e. Lahore. Rana Mashhood, former secretary of the Lahore bar, who got elected as an MPA for the first time in the 2002 general elections, also enjoys the support of the camp led by Hamza Shahbaz. In a recent meeting held at Jati Umrah, Maryam Nawaz directed the party office-bearers to consult Hamza Shahbaz while deciding over this key organizational office. Having enjoyed the support of Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Mashhood is unlikely to face any opposition in party ranks if he is chosen as Lahore president. Nevertheless, in case the party chooses Khwaja Salman Rafique for this office, Rana Mashhood is not likely to raise any objection to this decision owing to his good relationships with Khwaja Saad, elder brother of Salman Rafique. Khwaja brothers belong to the Kashmiri clan. Rana Mashhood represents the Rajput community, but his case stands strong due to his old affiliation to the party. Rana Mashhood was an MPA in 2002 and was pitched for the slot of district Nazim Lahore in 2005 against PML-Q's Mian Amir Mehmood. He got elected as an MPA once again in 2008 after which he was made deputy speaker, an office he held till 2013. In the 2013 general elections, he was made minister for Education Punjab after winning consecutively for the third term in the PA. He won again in the 2018 general elections and returned to the PA for the fourth term.

Khwaja Salman Rafique contested the 2004 elections for Ravi Town Nazim after it was vacated following the victory of Qaiser Amin Butt as an MPA. Khwaja Salman lost the poll to Amir Munir of the PML-Q after a tough fight. In 2008, he got elected as an MPA on a Walled City seat vacated by Hamza Shahbaz and headed task forces and later the Health Ministry of Punjab. He lost his seat in the 2013 general elections but returned to the PA in the by-polls.

Similarly, other names which are in circulation are former speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Waheed Alam Khan and MPA Saiful Mulook. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who represents the Kashmiri community, rose to prominence after he defeated his former party head Imran Khan in 2002. Ayaz, earlier had contested for MPA slot from the same constituency under Imran Khan in the 1997 general elections. However, he joined the PML-N later and in 2002 won two seats – NA-122 and PP-147. Ayaz retained the NA seat and was among the nearly two and a half dozen MNAs of the PML-N in the House of 342. He was pitched from the same seat in 2008 which he won comfortably and made headlines after he defeated Imran Khan for the second time in the 2013 general elections. After the decision of an election tribunal, re-election was held in NA 122 in October 2015, which Ayaz Sadiq won again after a neck-and-neck contest with PTI's Abdul Aleem Khan. In the 2018 general elections, Ayaz won once again and returned to the NA for the fifth term, the only MNA after Sharifs and Pervaiz Malik to have won an NA seat consecutively for five times or more in Lahore. His name also stands prominent for the slot of Lahore president, but his recent controversial statement in the parliament regarding Indian pilot Abhinandan's release as well as his ability to lead party in its base camp are some of the questions that have been attributed to him.

Besides, Saiful Mulook Khokhar, who belongs to Raiwind and is the brother of Afzal Khokhar, a chum of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is also being viewed as the would be president of Lahore. The Khokhars have also sided with the PML-N in troubled times and all their family members won the polls almost every time other than in 2018 when the party pitched them against heavy weights. Saiful Mulook Khokhar's first victory was in the 2010 by-polls in which he won against Malik Zaheer Abbas of the PTI after a tough contest. His brother Afzal Khokhar got elected as an MPA in 2002 and later as an MNA in 2008 and 2013.

Waheed Alam Khan, a businessman and sitting MNA, is considered a possible choice for the slot of Lahore president. He won the 2018 general elections after defeating Dr Yasmin Rashid. In this contest, both the winner and the runner up had got over 100,000 votes, but Waheed Alam emerged victorious.