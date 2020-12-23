Stray dogs kill woman

BAHAWALPUR: Some stray dogs mauled and killed an elderly woman in Ahmadpur East on Tuesday. Shammoo Bibi, 63, of Basti Khuda Bukhsh Mahar was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony in a nearby village when stray dogs attacked and injured her. She died in fields.

2 BOOKED FOR GANG-RAPE: Naushera Jadeed police Tuesday booked two accused on charges of raping a teenage girl five months ago. The police booked accused M Farooq and Farooq on charges on gang-raping (S) of Basti Haji Jhabail ffive months ago. Reportedly, the police ignored the plea five months ago but when now girl told the DPO about her pregnancy, the police booked the accused. When the spokesman of the district police was asked about delay in registration of case, the DPO office spokesmen said the victim family had never approached the police. The spokesman also said that the girl had concocted the story.

ACE RECOVERS RS 32M FROM ACCUSED: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Bahawalpur region has so far recovered Rs 32 million from an owner of a housing scheme. The ACE arrested Chaudhry Mukhtar on charges of not fulfilling certain obligations of housing scheme. Reportedly, other owners of the housing scheme were on bail.