Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi calls on President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the minorities living in Pakistan are playing a positive by making contributions to the society.

He said this during a meeting with PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Middle East and Muslim countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who called on him Tuesday.

The president while commending endeavours for interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue said it is responsibility of the state to ensure constitutional and legal rights for all the citizens. He said unanimous resolution on Kashmir issue at the foreign ministerial level meeting of the OIC is a great success of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The president also appreciated efforts of Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi for boosting ties with all the friendly countries. Ashrafi also briefed the president on the work by his office for promotion of interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue in the country and on the issues relating to minorities and relations with Muslim countries. He said on the instructions of premier, efforts are being made on priority basis for addressing issues of Pakistanis working in Middle East.