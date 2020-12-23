Scaling K2 in winter

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of climbers are assembling in Pakistan for a perilous attempt at what has been called one of mountaineering's last great prizes – a winter ascent of the world's second highest peak. According to a report published in ‘The Telegraph’, around 55 climbers in rival teams are reported to be preparing to climb K2 and take on a mountain notorious for the numbers of climbers to have died on its slopes. The 8,611m mountain straddling the Pakistan and China border is the only one of the world's 14 peaks measuring more than 8,000m not to have been scaled in winter.