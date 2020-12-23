President pays tribute to martyred soldier

close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the family members of the soldier Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal, who was martyred in Awaran area of Balochistan. The president paid tribute to the martyred soldier and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with an elevated place in heavens. He also prayed for grant of patience to family of martyred.

