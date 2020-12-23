ASI Wassan’s ‘murderers’ sent on judicial remand

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent the alleged murderers of ASI Bilal Wassan on judicial remand after the 14-day extended physical remand in Khairpur.

The police had requested the judge to provide 14 more days physical remand of the accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah to investigate the whereabouts of three unidentified co-accused nominated in the FIR. The defence counsels argued that the police had been torturing their clients to implicate three specific persons, whose names were given by the police. They also requested the judge to send the alleged murderers to jail because they apprehended their murder. The ATC had sent the accused to Central Jail, Khairpur, on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio of Sindh High Court (SHC), circuit bench, Sukkur, had ordered the home secretary to constitute a new JIT within 14 days to probe the murder of ASI Bilal Wassan. Reports said advocate Muhib Ali Shah, father of accused Syed Saqlin Shah, and Samina, mother of the accused Sarfaraz Rajput, had filed two different petitions in the SHC, circuit bench, Sukkur, in which they requested to constitute a new JIT. In their petition, they accused the DIGP Irfan Baloch, a member of the current JIT, of being partial in the case due to his links with Nawab Khan Wassan, Adviser to CM Sindh.