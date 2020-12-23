PMC chief, NUMS VC discuss medical education

Islamabad:Pakistan Medical Commission President Dr Arshad Taqi called on National University of Medical Sciences Vice-Chancellor Lt-Gen (r) Syed Imran Majeed, said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the matters relating to existing health infrastructure and the prevailing status of medical education in the country were discussed. The VC highlighted the achievements and initiatives of the university in medical field since its inception. This year, he said, around 50,000 candidates appeared for the NUMS Entry Test for MBBS/BDS. The test was simultaneously held in all major cities across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir without involving any outside testing services.

The PMC president lauded the efforts of NUMS in improving medical practices through innovative, creative and ethical approaches in the health sector and medical education.