RDA to review list of legal, illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to review the list of legal and illegal housing societies to protect the investment of citizens.

The decision has been taken because several housing societies are not practically on the ground. The civic body will involve revenue, local government, district council, and other departments to protect the money of common citizens who have or want to invest in private housing schemes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants to streamline the process of private housing societies where the public has invested heavily. Thousands of people have settled in illegal private housing societies and have to face difficulties in getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from RDA for installation of utility services life Sui Gas, electricity, and water connections in their houses.