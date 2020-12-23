Shifa to provide smart home health services

Islamabad: In view of the increasing pressure on hospital infrastructure and management systems due to COVID-19 and the need to ensure patient safety, Shifa International Hospital has developed a unique home-based healthcare solution for patients. The hospital will be deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help enhance the healthcare experience by offering greater and smarter home health services to all in the comfort of their own homes. Accessed via a third-party mobile application, ‘eShifa Home Health Services’ will give patients access to online doctor consultations and laboratory and nursing services, reducing wait times, the risk of infection, and easing the burden on the hospital.