Condolence reference held for Gohar Qalam

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council and Calligraphers Association of Pakistan organized a condolence reference in the memory of world renowned calligrapher, writer, researcher, teacher, poet, playwright and religious scholar Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam on Tuesday.

Presiding over the reference, Prof Dr Moin Nizami said that Khurshid Alam was a very simple and pure man; he was at the highest level of his art in terms of spirituality, knowledge and art. On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai said that there is no doubt that the services of Khurshid Alam in the promotion and revival of calligraphy are unmatched. He was one of the calligraphers whose work will be used by people of all ages in future. Alhamra salutes him for his services, this platform will continue to nurture his art, she added.

Former Director and Historian and Researcher of Lahore Museum Dr Anjum Romani, spiritual personality Syed Owais Ali Suhrawardy, ex-director and producer of PTV Sajjad Ahmed, Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui, M Jamil Hassan Nafisi, Shaukat Ali Minhas Qalam, Dr Tariq Sharifzada, Munawar-ul-Islam, Ibn Nadir-ul-Qalam, Maryam Raja, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, General Secretary, Calligraphers Association of Pakistan, renowned calligrapher and teacher Malik Nawaz Ahmad Awan and Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam's son Tahir Khurshid spoke and refreshed the memories of late Gohar Qalam.