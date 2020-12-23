Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi calls on president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the minorities living in Pakistan are playing a positive by making contributions to the society.

He said this during a meeting with PMâ€™s Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Middle East and Muslim countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who called on him Tuesday.

The president while commending endeavours for interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue said it is responsibility of the state to ensure constitutional and legal rights for all the citizens. He said unanimous resolution on Kashmir issue at the foreign ministerial level meeting of the OIC is a great success of Pakistanâ€™s foreign policy. The president also appreciated efforts of Mehmood Ashrafi for boosting ties with all the friendly countries.