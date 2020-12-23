CM Murad Ali Shah criticises low gas availability in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he doesn’t know personally if any backdoor contacts between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Establishment have been established.

“This is purely a matter related to the PDM’s leadership and I don’t know about that.” He said this while talking to the media here at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. To a question about any backdoor contacts between the PDM and the Establishment, Murad Ali Shah denied any knowledge of such contacts. To a question about the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), the CM said that the WWF was devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment and the provincial assembly passed a bill to the effect.

The Sindh Revenue Board was engaged to collect the fund on behalf of the Workers Welfare Board, he added. The federal government, which failed to achieve its revenue collection targets, has now decided to centralise the WWF’s collection.

“I don’t remember when the agenda related to WWF collection was taken up in the CCI (Council of Common Interests) meeting,” he said and added he would check the minutes and other documents (of the CCI meetings) and then brief the media about the provincial government’s stance on the matter but the CCI could not supersede the provincial law.

Replying to a question about an acute shortage of natural gas in Sindh, Shah said Sindh was the largest gas producer in the country and its people have the first and foremost right to use it. “I strongly condemn depriving the people of Sindh from their constitutional right of using gas,” he said and added that his government would take up the issue with the federal government.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah said the PPP was organizing a public meeting on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “Our public meeting would be held in open space and it would not be a closed door gathering where COVID-19 would spread,” he said.

Replying to a question about Shahbaz Gill’s statement, the CM said that his statement was a pack of lies. “I went to America on a private visit and afterwards some talking machines started rumor mongering,” he said and added he had no need to respond to such baseless statements. About his resignation from the provincial assembly, Shah said he and other PPP MPAs, except one member, have handed over their resignations [from the provincial assembly] to the party leadership.

“This is a minor thing and there is no need to worry about it,” he said and added the party had given them the assembly seat and they had the right to take it back whenever it wanted. Earlier, the Sindh chief minister, while presiding over a meeting on law and order, directed the provincial police to start snap checking and start extensive patrolling to further improve law and order in the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Adviser Murtza Wahab, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Additional Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar and Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

CM Shah directed the IGP to ensure extensive police patrolling in Karachi and in other parts of the province. He also directed them to continue with targeted and intelligence-based operation launched against drug mafia, terrorists, outlaws and street criminals.

“The overall law and order situation in the province is satisfactory but we have to make it exemplary,” he said. ACS Home Usman Chahar briefed the CM about the measures taken to implement coronavirus-related standard operational procedures in the city.