No pension

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the non-payment of Wapda pension. My mother Mrs Bakhat Ara Begum (widow of Shahadat Khan Haral who retired as chief engineer) hasn’t received her family pension since September 2019. Previously, when she hadn’t received her pension, I filed complaints with the Federal Ombudsman through the Citizen’s Portal after which Wapda paid her dues in September 2019. Whenever I call the relevant department at the Wapda office, the person who receives the call curtly responds that Wapda does not have funds. The two complaints that I filed on the portal were closed with the standard reply that the pension with arrears was paid in September 2019, which was not even the complaint. Now I have filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman and am waiting for the response.

My mother is old and frail, and cannot run from pillar to post for her pension. It is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure that pensions are paid to the widow of a deceased senior employee in a timely manner.

Tanweer Ahmad Haral

Lahore