Another lockdown

This refers to the letter ‘Smart decisions’ (Dec 21) by Fahad Rind. This letter was written in response to my letter where I had suggested that the government should consider a complete lockdown. I think that a two-week-long complete lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of the virus because smart lockdowns, unfortunately, are not producing good results. The number of positive cases and deaths is getting out of control. I agree with the writer that our already deteriorated economy cannot afford a complete lockdown but at present, the death rate is quite high. We should learn from the US which didn’t go for a complete lockdown. As a result, the country is facing the worst spike in the number of cases. And while I completely agree with the writer that some developed countries have imposed smart lockdowns and have successfully controlled the spread of the virus, this practice is not working here in Pakistan.

The government should go for a countrywide lockdown for a short time to break the chain and flatten the curve.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi