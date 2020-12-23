Four doctors killed in Kabul bombing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag AFP
KABUL: Four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed on Tuesday by a bomb attached to their car, police said.
The blast happened in a southern district of the city as the doctors travelled to the Pul-e-Charkhi prison where they worked, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. Four doctors and a passer-by were killed when a “magnetic bomb” attached to the car detonated, Faramarz said, adding that another two people were wounded.
Hundreds of Taliban fighters and other criminals are incarcerated at Pul-e-Charkhi, located on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. The city has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks.
Tuesday’s attack came just two days after a car bomb targeting a lawmaker killed 10 people and wounded more than 50 in Kabul.