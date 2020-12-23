Four doctors killed in Kabul bombing

Ag AFP

KABUL: Four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed on Tuesday by a bomb attached to their car, police said.

The blast happened in a southern district of the city as the doctors travelled to the Pul-e-Charkhi prison where they worked, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. Four doctors and a passer-by were killed when a “magnetic bomb” attached to the car detonated, Faramarz said, adding that another two people were wounded.

Hundreds of Taliban fighters and other criminals are incarcerated at Pul-e-Charkhi, located on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. The city has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks.

Tuesday’s attack came just two days after a car bomb targeting a lawmaker killed 10 people and wounded more than 50 in Kabul.