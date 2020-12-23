Woman martyred, three hurt in Indian LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting the civilian population, which left a woman martyred and three innocent civilians injured.

The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Hotspring and Jandrot sectors along the LoC, deliberately targeting the civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

In the firing, a 50-year-old woman embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), while three citizens, among them a four-year-old girl, also got injured, it added. The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment, the Army’s media wing said.