Shahbaz’s wife, children’s properties attached, court told

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court that properties of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran, son-in-law Haroon Yousaf and other absconders had been attached. It was stated in an implementation report, submitted on behalf of NAB Lahore director general before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan, who was hearing a money laundering and assets beyond means case against Sharif and his family.

The jail authorities produced Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court at the start of the proceedings. Shahbaz complained that his medical reports were provided (to him) after a delay of a month. He submitted that he was a cancer survivor, but no cancer specialist had checked him so far. At this, the court directed Shahbaz to file a separate application for the purpose. Shahbaz’s counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz concluded a cross examination from a NAB witness—an officer of the election commission—during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 4 and summoned two more witnesses at the next date of hearing. The court had already declared Nusrat Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Rabia Imran and Haroon Yousaf as absconders and ordered for the attachment of their properties under Section 88 of the CrPC. NAB had nominated 16 people as accused in the case. However, only 10 out of the 16 have been indicted.

Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. Suleman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf and another could not be indicted due to their absence from court.

In a reference comprising 55 volumes, the bureau alleges that Shahbaz Sharif’s family committed money laundering of Rs7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.