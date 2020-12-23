Pakistan sets out rules for inbound passengers from UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has elaborated on its new safety measures for air passengers arriving from Britain after the United Kingdom reported a new strain of the coronavirus that is more transmissible than other previously known viruses.

According to a press release which the CAA tweeted, Pakistani passport holders having British business, visitor or transit visas can travel to Pakistan with a negative PCR test report conducted within 72 hours prior travel.

Pakistani passengers holding study, family, work and settlement visas may return to Pakistan if their visas are expiring within the next 30 days from the issuance of the letter, while holding negative PCR test reports conducted within 72 hours prior to travel to Pakistan.

Further, flight crew performing duties on flights between UK and Pakistan may disembark in Pakistan with the stipulation that such flight crew shall be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and quarantined in their designated hotels. Following a negative test result, such flight crew will be allowed to perform duties in Pakistan and any flight crew with a positive result will be quarantined in their designated hotels for a period of time as specified by the respective health authorities.

Additionally, the CAA said diplomatic officials of the British High Commission and their families currently outside Pakistan may be allowed to return to Pakistan with a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to travel to Pakistan, and will also be subjected to mandatory quarantine within their High Commission upon arrival in the country.