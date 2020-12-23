Economy sees ‘remarkable turnaround’ despite Covid: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan’s economy was making a “remarkable turnaround” as November had a current account surplus of $447 million. “MashaAllah, despite Covid-19, great news on economy — remarkable turnaround,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Khan said for the fiscal year so far, the surplus was $1.6 billion as opposed to a deficit of $1.7 billion during same period last year. He said the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves had risen to about $13 billion, which was the highest in three years. According to a statement issued by the SBP, in November 2019, there was a current account deficit of $326 million. Against the last five years, current account has been in surplus throughout the year 2020-21 due to an improved trade balance and a sustained increase in remittances. In November 2020, both exports and imports picked up, reflecting recovery in external demand and domestic economic activity, the SBP said. This turnaround in the current account, together with improvement in financial inflows, raised the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves by around $1 billion in November 2020. “At $13.1 billion, they are now at their highest level in three years,” the SBP added, in line with the Premier’s tweet.

