It’s time to deliver, Imran tells ministers

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told his ministers that half-way in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s rule, “it is time to deliver” and that there are “no more excuses” as he assigned targets to various ministries to improve governance as part of his ambitious reforms agenda.

“There is no excuse for the government for any lack of experience. It is time to deliver,” the Prime Minister told his cabinet members after they inked a ‘Performance Agreement of Ministries for the Year 2020-21’.

The Performance Agreement—a novel approach—is designed to by picking up the pace on how federal ministries work for an overall improved governance. The Prime Minister warned that the people found responsible for “red-tapism” in ministries, particularly in case of projects beneficial for the country, would be penalised.

The federal ministers, sitting side by side with the Prime Minister, separately signed the agreement, pledging to meet the set targets while implementing the government’s agenda of economic prosperity. The Prime Minister counted power generation, subsidies, inflation, exports, food security, pension system and agriculture as the “major challenges” requiring action on an urgent basis. “We will prioritise every sector or area having the potential to generate revenue,” he said.

Terming the power sector as “most complicated and complex challenge”, he said, efforts were needed for its rationalisation and synchronisation to address the problem of circular debt. He referred to the energy sector as one that made him lose his sleep.

On subsidies, Khan said managing the financial burden of Rs2,500 billion in subsidies was a real challenge. He endorsed the subsidies for the purpose of wealth creation or benefit of the under-privileged, however opposed an across-the-board facility for the affluent.

The Prime Minister said the hefty amount of pensions in lieu of federal and provincial public departments was “another liability” that required an effective and affordable system. He mentioned the pension scheme proposed by Dr Ishrat Hussain under Civil Service Reforms which was based on former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s formula of “pensions converted into savings”.

He said including the subjects of food security and environment in provincial list under the 18th Amendment made it difficult to meet the goals due to a lack of coordination among Centre and provinces. Khan said in case a province did not release wheat stock, people put an undue blame on the Centre for overall price inflation of the commodity.

The Prime Minister said the increase in agricultural productivity was vital and mentioned that Pakistan was adopting techniques from China under transfer of agri-technology linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the economy made a remarkable turnaround in two years with the current account witnessing a surplus for five consecutive months. “To ensure continuity of positive economic indicators, it is important to identify the pitfalls in advance,” he said. The Prime Minister lauded his Special Assistant on Establishment Mohammed Shehzad Arbab for the initiative of Performance Agreement of ministries, which will ensure good governance.