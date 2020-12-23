Police arrest four car lifters

PESHAWAR: Capital city police in a crackdown against car stealer gangs arrested four alleged members of a car lifter gang in separate actions and recovered nine stolen vehicles including cars and a carry van.

Acting on public complaints, CCPO Abbas Ahsan constituted a team led by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman to take action against car thieves.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested four accused including Ali Raza, Mukhtiar, Wali Mohammad, and Naeem Shah and recovered nine different models vehicles.

All the accused have been presented before the court and were sent to jail under relevant laws.