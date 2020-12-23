3 deaths, another 221 COVID-19 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is losing intensity here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the number of deaths caused by the illness and the number of patients being tested positive for the disease from the region is showing a continuous downward trend.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday revealed that as many as three confirmed patients of the illness belonging to the twin cities died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 900 while the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 47,896 after confirmation of another 221 cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

It is important that less than four deaths from the region in a day have been reported after November 23. The number of patients being tested positive from ICT is still significantly higher as compared to Rawalpindi and other parts of the country as another 159 patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,416.

The number of patients reported from Rawalpindi reached 11,480 on Tuesday after confirmation of 62 more patients in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region is much higher in Rawalpindi district with 507 deaths while 393 patients from ICT have so far lost their lives due to the illness.

As many as two patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, one patient died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

As many as 124 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the town.