close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

Remington, AOS win Inter Club Polo opening day matches

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

LAHORE: Remington Pharma and AOS won the opening day matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.

Remington Pharma defeated Guard Group by 11.5-8. AOS outclassed Barryâ€™s by 12-4.5.

On Wednesday (today), Guard Group will compete against Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm and Barryâ€™s will vie against Habib Metro Lions at 2:30 pm.

Latest News

More From Sports