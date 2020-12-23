Remington, AOS win Inter Club Polo opening day matches

LAHORE: Remington Pharma and AOS won the opening day matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.

Remington Pharma defeated Guard Group by 11.5-8. AOS outclassed Barryâ€™s by 12-4.5.

On Wednesday (today), Guard Group will compete against Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm and Barryâ€™s will vie against Habib Metro Lions at 2:30 pm.