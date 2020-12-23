Remington, AOS win Inter Club Polo opening day matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Remington Pharma and AOS won the opening day matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.
Remington Pharma defeated Guard Group by 11.5-8. AOS outclassed Barry’s by 12-4.5.
On Wednesday (today), Guard Group will compete against Diamond Paints at 1:30 pm and Barry’s will vie against Habib Metro Lions at 2:30 pm.