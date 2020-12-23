T20 win to boost team’s morale for Test series: Misbah

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbahul Haq Tuesday expressed his excitement over the team’s lone victory in the T20I series against New Zealand, saying that the much-needed win would help Pakistan players gain confidence for the upcoming Test series.

In a post-match press conference in Napier, Misbah said it was tough for the players to go into the series without any real preparation.

“We did not have enough time to train as a few days of training following the quarantine were not enough to prepare for the tough series. At least two weeks were required to prepare for the series. However, I feel that the win in the third T20 would go a long way in boosting team’s morale for the Test series. Now our players seem pretty comfortable in New Zealand’s conditions.”

Misbah added that he was happy to see Rizwan performing in the last game. “His innings just ahead of the Test series is a welcome sign for Pakistan. Rizwan is now a captain of Test side and he needs to get his confidence back. Hopefully, he would be more confident going into the Test series as he is always considered a good Test batsman.”

The head coach said that win is always handy. “If you start showing the required expertise to finish the game then it always helps you gain confidence.”

Misbah also praised Mohammad Hafeez for being consistent in the T20 series. “His form and ability to score consistently has helped us a lot as has improved tremendously as a batsman in recent times.”

Regarding Babar Azam’s fitness for the second Test, Misbah said only the time will tell whether he is fit to play or not.

“Babar was seen playing a few tennis balls today. We are hopeful that his fitness level will improve tremendously in the coming days. The next seven days are important for Babar and we will keep checking his injury status.”