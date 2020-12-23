SNGPL reduces UFG losses

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), has been able to significantly reduce the percentage of unaccounted for gas (UFG) and volumetric losses of the company, a spokesperson for the gas utility said on Tuesday.

The company has reduced the volumetric losses by 3,285MMCF and percentage UFG by 2.38 percent from July 20, 2020, up to October 2020 against the targets of the three-year UFG reduction plan approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

This reduction in gas losses has resulted in financial savings of Rs1,572 million. One of the major achievements of SNGPL is the 43 percent reduction in average monthly gas losses in high UFG areas from 1,424MMCF to 810MMCF as of October 2020 with the help of the law-enforcement agencies, the spokesperson said.

The company has made hectic efforts and so far removed 1,311 illegal taps in these areas, while 171 FIRs have been lodged during the current fiscal year.

The company is making all-out efforts to curtail the gas pilferage by the consumers through increased vigilance, the spokesperson added.

As a result of increased vigilance, 18,748 gas theft cases have so far been detected, which have resulted in the bookings of 519MMCF, amounting to Rs570 million against consumers.

The gas utility is also focusing on the replacement of the underground leaking network and 190km network has so far been replaced in the current FY20/21, while an overall around 900km network will be replaced.

Moreover, SNGPL has also detected 320,353 aboveground and 13,384 underground leakages through laser leak detectors, which have been rectified accordingly.