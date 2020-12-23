Bank holiday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Friday being public holiday on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, a statement said on Tuesday.
Other banks and financial institutions will also remain closed on the same day (December 25), it added. This is in line with the announcement made by the government of Pakistan.