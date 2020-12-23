close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2020

Bank holiday

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Friday being public holiday on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, a statement said on Tuesday.

Other banks and financial institutions will also remain closed on the same day (December 25), it added. This is in line with the announcement made by the government of Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Business