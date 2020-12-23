Gold rates up Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs250/tola to Rs112,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs214 to Rs96,665, it added.

In the international market; however, bullion prices decreased $2 to $1,873/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,290/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,105.96, it added.