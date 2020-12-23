close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2020

Gold rates up Rs250/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs250/tola to Rs112,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs214 to Rs96,665, it added.

In the international market; however, bullion prices decreased $2 to $1,873/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,290/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,105.96, it added.

Latest News

More From Business