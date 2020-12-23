LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council and Calligraphers Association of Pakistan organized a condolence reference in the memory of world renowned calligrapher, writer, researcher, teacher, poet, playwright and religious scholar Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam on Tuesday. Presiding over the reference, Prof Dr Moin Nizami said that Khurshid Alam was a very simple and pure man; he was at the highest level of his art in terms of spirituality, knowledge and art.