Five officers promoted

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding promotions and postings of five officers on Tuesday. Anas Iqbal has been promoted to BS-18 and has been posted as deputy secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports Department; Sohaib Butt has been promoted to BS-18 as deputy secretary, Chief Minister’s Office; Capt (retd) M Shahrukh is promoted to BS-18 and posted as deputy secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department; Asadullah has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as additional deputy commissioner (General) Attock, and Nabeel Riaz has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as deputy secretary, Energy Department. Meanwhile, Waqas Ali, Secretary Excise, has been given additional charge of the post of Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department till further order.