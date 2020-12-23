Khokhar brothers’ plea disposed of

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Khokhar brothers of PML-N against the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and directed a civil court to decide a pending matter relating to their residence “Khokhar palace” within one week.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi had on Monday stayed the operation of the LDA till the decision of the petition. Advocate Ghulam Sarwar told the court that the petitioners constructed their house in Johar Town after meeting all legal requirements and the regulations of the LDA. He alleged that the petitioners were being targeted and victimised on political grounds as they belonged to the opposition. Justice Sethi disposed of the petition and directed the civil court to decide the matter within seven days.