CM Usman Buzdar feeling better now

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his message on Tuesday said that he is feeling better now with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people. The CM, who has been tested positive for corona, said that he is in self-isolation but performing important matters from home. He appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs and avoid going to populous areas as the observance of necessary precautionary measures is the best way to deal with the virus.