Covid-19 claims 50 more lives

LAHORE:Fifty Covid-19 patients died and another 593 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, the toll of fatalities rose to 3,688 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 132,526 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14,062 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,313,949 in the province. After 3,688 fatalities and recovery of a total of 120,110 patients, 8,728 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.