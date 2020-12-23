Man shot dead by business partners

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man was murdered over a financial dispute at Mughalpura on early Tuesday. Victim Maqsood Ahmad ran a business in Singhpura Mandi. Malik Zahid and Javed, who were his business partners, had developed differences with him over financial matters.

Maqsood’s brother Maqbool Ahmad, in his complaint to police, alleged that his brother was at his workplace when at midnight Malik Zahid and Javed along with other suspects shot him in his head after hurling abuses at him.

Blast occurs in sewerage line: A blast in sewerage line at Manawan was reported on Tuesday. The sewerage line exploded with a huge blast. Frightened by the bang, nearby people rushed to the scene. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area. They examined the crime scene and noticed that it was an accident and no explosion due to use of explosives. The incident created panic in the locality. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Factory gutted: Valuables were burnt in a fire erupted in a factory near Saggian Bridge on Tuesday. People noticed the fire in the three-storey building of the factory of baby walkers and called rescue teams.

Firefighters launched the operation during which cylinder blasts were also reported on the third floor of the building. The blasts also resulted in a fire on the third storey also. Rescuers extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: At least 12 people died and 937 suffered injuries in 871 road crashes reported in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 547 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals. Around 390 victims with minor injuries were given first aid.

Two burglars held: Two suspected burglars Shah Rukh and Naeem were arrested by Nishter Colony investigations police on Tuesday. Police also recovered nine mobile phones, illegal weapon and loot from them. The suspects have confessed to committing crime attempts in various parts of the City.