Pervaiz for fixing support price of wheat

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has directed the Punjab government to take action over the decision of fixing support price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per maund.

The speaker in his remarks said after 18th Amendment, provinces have the powers of announcing the support price. He asked as to why Punjab government was not announcing the support price of wheat. He stated that the Sindh government had already fixed the wheat support price at Rs 2,000 per maund. The issue of wheat support price was highlighted by former PA speaker and PML-N legislator Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

Law Minister Raja Basharat on the occasion told the House that the government had not fixed the support price of wheat yet. He added that announcement in this regard would be made after approval from the cabinet. Moreover, Minister for Agriculture Husssain Gardezi told the House that Punjab had written a letter to Islamabad regarding the Provincial Assembly's unanimous resolution for fixing the rate of wheat at Rs 2,000 per maund.