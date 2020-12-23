Wasa plans to convert Paniwala Talab into water museum

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to convert the century-old Paniwala Talab and its water supply system powered by a steam engine installed at Badamibagh into a water museum.

The museum, which will be the first of its kind across the country, will exhibit the steam engine, water supply system and the city’s biggest water storage tank known as Paniwala Talab.

This was the first pre-independence water supply for the Walled City of Lahore and was built in 1884 under the rule of Sir Charles Umpherston Aitchison, a Scottish-born Lt-Governor of Punjab, the founder of Aitchison College. The Paniwala Talab, its engine and the water supply system are glorious reminder of our colonial heritage, said Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz.

He said recently he has met with Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari and discussed the preposition with him.

The MD said that after initial discussions, it was decided that Wasa will give this project to WCLA, which will restore water pump at Badamibagh in a professional manner while a small cafeteria will also be built at the spot. After completion, tours of educational institutions will be organised and students will witness the century-old equipment, water supply system and Paniwala Talab.

“This will become an interesting and educating feature for local tourism,” said Wasa MD, adding WCLA DG has agreed to visit the site soon after which he will engage Agha Khan Foundation and other organisations to restore the system.

As per details, the massive structure of Paniwala Talab comprised of four tanks, erected on 512 columns and today these tanks are providing drinking/tap water to majority of the Walled City spanning over 2.5 square kilometres.

Historical account of this marvelous water supply system is linked with Hawksley, a British civil engineer, known to be the pioneer in public water supply systems in the UK. He developed a hydrological system with coal-gas combination. Between 1870 and 90, Hawksley designed and built three clean-water supply systems, Redhill Reservoir and Papplewick Reservoir in Britain and the third in Lahore, at Langay Mandi, popularly known as the Paniwala Talab. The engine and the system installed at Paniwala Talab were manufactured by Hathorn Davery & Co in collaboration with Glenfield Co, which had been used for similar water-works built in the Britain at that time.

It is interesting to note that the Papplewick Pumping Station site was conserved as a static museum in 1974 by the Nottingham England Trust.

Following this lead and considering the historic significance of the Paniwala Talab, Wasa has decided to preserve the steam engine, the water supply system and the tank as a heritage for the generations to come and witness the transformation in the history of water service delivery. "It is not just a water-supply facility, it marks the advent of technology in the historical timeline of this geographical area," said Zahid Aziz.