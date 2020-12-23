Top US scientist Anthony Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease specialist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The widely-respected scientist said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.