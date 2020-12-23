close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
AFP
December 23, 2020

UN Mali probe sees war crimes, crimes against humanity

World

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN investigators into violence in Mali have told the Security Council of evidence that security forces committed war crimes, and Jihadists and other armed groups perpetrated crimes against humanity.

The allegations are made in a massive 338-page report by the International Commission of Inquiry for Mali, a three-member panel which investigated violence that unfolded over six years, from 2012-2018.

The probe, whose conclusions have been sent to the Security Council but have not yet been made public, recommends setting up a court that specialises in prosecuting international crimes.

