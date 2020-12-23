close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Anti-vaxxers could face public transport ban in France

December 23, 2020

Paris: People who fail to get a Covid-19 vaccination could be banned from using public transport in France, according to a draft law sparking angry protests from opposition politicians on Tuesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday got his cabinet's backing for a bill that is designed to provide a legal framework for dealing with health crises, including the coronavirus pandemic.

