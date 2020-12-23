close
December 23, 2020

WHO Europe to convene members over new virus variant

World

AFP
December 23, 2020

Copenhagen: The World Health Organisation in Europe said on Tuesday it would convene its members to discuss how to handle a new variant of the novel coronavirus discovered in the UK. Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe said on Twitter that the organisation was closely monitoring the spread of the new variant and would "convene member states to discuss strategies for testing, reducing transmission & communicating risks," without specifying a timeframe.

