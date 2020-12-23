close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
France rewards Covid workers

PARIS: Hundreds of foreigners in France whose jobs expose them to high Covid-19 risks will be naturalised quickly for their commitment during the health crisis, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry had in September invited people who "actively contributed" to the fight against the novel coronavirus to apply for fast-track naturalisation.

