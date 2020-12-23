21 journalists victims of ‘reprisal’ killings in 2020: watchdog

New York: At least 21 journalists have been victims of reprisal killings so far this year, more than double the number from last year, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a report on Tuesday.

A total of 30 journalists were killed in the line of duty in 2020, according to a tally by the watchdog group. The CPJ is still investigating the deaths of at least 15 other journalists this year to determine whether journalism was the motive. Mexico was the most dangerous country for newsgathering with at least five journalists singled out for reprisal killings, the group said in its report.