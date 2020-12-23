UAE spurns Qatari media

DUBAI: A top UAE official said on Tuesday Qatari media were undermining efforts to end a three-year dispute between the emirate and and four former allies ahead of a Gulf summit next month.

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, did not specify which media outlets he was referring to. But his comments came a day after Qatar’s Al-Jazeera television said a number of its journalists’ mobile phones had been hacked, most likely by regional players.

"The political and social atmospheres in the Gulf are looking to end the Qatar crisis and for the best method to guarantee Doha’s commitment to any agreement that carries good for the region, but Qatari media seems adamant on undermining any agreement," he tweeted.

"A strange and difficult phenomenon to explain." Kuwait announced Thursday that the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will meet on January 5 in Saudi Arabia.